Mace confirmed for Landsec’s Timber Square

CGI of Timber Square

It is nearly three years since developer Land Securities secured planning permission for a 380,000 sq ft office development in Lavington Street, SE1.

In December 2020 in appointed Laing O’Rourke on a pre-construction services agreement with a brief to maximise offsite prefabrication.

Mace was brought in to replace Laing O’Rourke at the end of 2002.

Timber Square, which involves the redevelopment of a former printworks, is the largest element of Landsec’s one million sq ft development pipeline in the Bankside submarket, which includes The Forge, on Sumner Street, and Red Lion Court.

The Forge, which opened earlier this year, was built from a standardised kit of parts by Mace in joint venture with Sir Robert McAlpine.

Timber Square will build on lessons from The Forge, expanding the use of low-carbon materials such as cross-laminated timber (CLT) and retaining 85% of the existing structure. Build costs have been put at £200m.

The development will offer 380,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, split between two linked buildings, as well as retail space and public realm.

Landsec head of workplace development James Rowbotham said: “Combining CLT, retention and recycled materials with modern off site manufacturing techniques honed through the development of The Forge, Timber Square is the next generation in low carbon construction. The final product will be two highly sustainable spaces which deliver the blend of amenities and efficiency that office customers are looking for.

“Timber Square, along with our wider Southwark pipeline will deliver much needed capacity to a supply constrained market and allow us to respond to the growing demand for space in the borough.”

Mace also recently completed the ‘n2’ over-station office building in Landsec’s Nova development in London Victoria.

