Mace goes carbon crazy

"We have seen what's possible and so we're going bigger," said James Low, global head of responsible business at Mace (photo: Mace Group)

The construction management and consultancy group said that it will save “10 million tonnes of carbon”. TCI understands this will be demonstrated mainly through carbon offsetting and management of Scope 3 emissions.

The company claims to have “held a position of carbon neutrality since 2020”. And now its environmental posturing involves “looking beyond its own carbon footprint and seeking ways to support its clients to accelerate their net zero journeys.”

Although known primarily as a construction management, cost consultancy and project delivery outfit, Mace now describes its role as “delivering carbon reduction services” for its clients.

These services include “embedding low carbon technology, retrofitting AI and smart building solutions, optimising design and implementing modern methods of construction to deliver low embodied carbon assets, and using clean tech to move towards zero carbon construction”.

Currently, over 100 clients worldwide – including governments, financial institutions and transport infrastructure organisations – are benefiting from these services, said Mace.

In December 2022, Macy announced that it planned to save a million tonnes of “client-associated” carbon emissions by 2026 simply by winning more contracts globally.

Now, three months later, the company says it has already secured enough work to exceed that target. It has not explicitly stated a deadline for the new 10 million-tonne target.

“Having met our original target within a year, we have seen what’s possible and so we’re going bigger - ten times bigger,” said James Low, global head of responsible business at Mace.

“Our carbon handprint can be a thousand times more impactful than our footprint. Using our expertise and influence on global projects and programmes will drive significant impacts,” he added.

