Mace lands £480m towers at Nine Elms Square

Thu September 12 2019

23 hours Chinese developer R&F Properties has appointed Mace to deliver phase one of its Nine Elms Square residential led mixed-use development, next to the new US Embassy in London.

Nine Elms Square, on the south side of the Thames
Mace will lead the construction of three towers and a podium with retail and residential amenities. Gross development value is £480m. Mace's contract value was not disclosed.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the three Nine Elms Square towers will be the latest addition to Vauxhall’s skyscraper cluster. The buildings will range from 36 to 54 storeys, with 880 apartments across 11,555 sq m.

Nine Elms Square will provide access to the new linear park, stretching from the three towers to Battersea Power Station.

The whole Nine Elms Square scheme will consist of 12 buildings in total, with 1,900 new apartments.

The three towers are designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Gareth Lewis, Mace’s chief operating officer for construction, said: “We are proud to take on the challenge of delivering part of Vauxhall’s latest iconic residential development, at the beginning of what we hope will be a long and successful relationship with R&F Properties. We will use our experience in building some of London’s most complex and challenging projects to make the client’s vision a reality and deliver the three architecturally outstanding towers at Nine Elms Square.”

