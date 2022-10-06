Mace lands Edge London Bridge tower

Images from Miller Hare and Pilbrow & Partners

Dutch developer Edge and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have contracted Mace to build a 260,000 sq ft office building on the site of Becket House at 60 St Thomas Street in London SE1.

It has been designed by architect Pilbrow & Partners to consume less than 23 kWh/sqm to align with the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge operational intensity targets for new-build offices. The project team is targeting both BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certification.

Funding for the development – reportedly amounting to roughly £600m – comes from Local Pensions Partnership Investments (LPPI) and The London Fund (a collaboration between Local Government Pension Scheme investment pools, LPPI and London CIV) as well as Goldman Sachs.

Fons van Dorst, Edge’s UK managing director UK, said: “Edge London Bridge will be a flagship scheme for the city that can set a new bar for sustainability in London offices… Mace’s role as contractor will be pivotal in helping us to make construction of this scheme more efficient.”

Mace Construct chief executive Gareth Lewis said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to move the dial when it comes to delivering a truly sustainable building, both during construction and in operation and we are excited to be part of this journey. Mace has a strong record of delivery in the London Bridge quarter and we look forward to continuing to play our part in the transformation of this vibrant area.”

Mace previously worked on the neighbouring Shard tower.

