Mace lands Riyadh airport role

King Salman International Airport will span 57 square kilometres

Mace Consult has been appointed to oversee the planning and construction of the £23bn King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

Mace’s work for the King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) will include project and programme management, planning, construction management, cost and commercial management, procurement, logistics, health and safety strategy, and sustainability/environmental/carbon-advisory services.

Designed by British architect Foster & Partners with six runways and covering 22 square miles, King Salman International is set to become one of the world’s largest airports. Mace’s team will focus on optimising planning and construction schedules to get it completed in time for the Riyadh Expo 2030 and 2034 football world cup.

Mace Consult chief executive Davendra Dabasia said: “King Salman International Airport is a game-changing infrastructure programme. The scale of ambition for the programme’s physical build, as well as its commitment to sustainability, innovation and economic development, is unmatched.

“Our consultancy experience developing some of the world’s most famous infrastructure projects, construction expertise and rich heritage in the aviation sector means we are perfectly placed to deploy our full service offering and help KSIADC successfully deliver one of the largest airports in the world.”

Marco Mejia, acting chief executive for KSIADC, said: "We are committed to delivering this airport as a global benchmark, propelling Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision for Riyadh's transformation into a global hub and position Saudi Arabia as an economic powerhouse.

“We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to work closely with the KSIA team. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in delivering a world-class airport that surpasses expectations and fuels regional economic prosperity.”

Mace Consult regional MD Christopher Seymour and KSIADC acting CEO Marco Mejia sign contract terms

Christopher Seymour, Mace Consult managing director for the Middle East and Africa, added: “Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a global epicentre for iconic megaprojects and programmes. Securing this delivery partner role with KSIADC builds on our ongoing growth in the Middle East, providing us with a fantastic opportunity to help deliver an iconic programme that will bring major benefits to businesses, communities, tourists and residents in the kingdom.”

