Mace signs for £200m Berkeley Square refurb

The new Lansdowne House has been designed by AHMM

Mace has signed a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) with developer Co-Re and asset manager Audley Property.

Enabling works have already begun on site.

The 10-storey office scheme will provide 225,000 sq ft of premium workplace, with 14,000 sq ft of retail and restaurants at ground level.

The offices will be occupied by US asset management firm Blackstone, which expects to move across from its current offices in 40 Berkeley Square on completion in 2028.

Lansdowne House occupies the entire southern side of London’s Berkeley Square in Mayfair. The new building is designed by architects AHMM with a ‘long life and loose fit concept’. It will be reconstructed using a ‘sway frame’ structure, allowing for large floor plates and a centralised core that can be adapted and re-used in the future to accommodate change without requiring wholesale demolition.

CGI of Lansdowne Row round the back

Unusually for a modern London office building, the windows will actually open to provide fresh air.

In the basement will be 480 cycle spaces with showers, lockers and changing facilities.

The project is targeting both BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum ratings to promote sustainability and enhance occupier wellbeing.

