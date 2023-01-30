Mace named main contractor for Fetter Lane building

Image courtesy of Fletcher Priest Architects

The 94,000 sq ft Edenica office building has been designed by Fletcher Priest Architects for BauMont Real Estate Capital and YardNine.

Mace takes over the Edenica site from Keltbray, which has completed the preparatory demolition work on site.

Planning consent for the former offices of DAC Beachcroft and the White Swan pub at 108 Fetter Lane includes the demolition of the existing buildings and the delivery of a new 12-storey development, roof gardens, new pedestrian route and pocket square at ground level, as well as ancillary cycle parking. The White Swan will be retained and relocated to the north-east corner of the site. Completion is targeted for autumn 2024.

As previously reported, all building materials used in the construction of Edenica are to be documented in a special ‘passport’ to make it easier to reuse components and materials at the end of the building’s life.

Ged Simmonds, managing director for offices at Mace Construct, said: “We are excited to take on the delivery of such an ambitious development, raising the bar on sustainability through the use of materials passports, as well as smart technology to enhance occupier wellbeing.”

