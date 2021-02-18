Mace names new construction COO

Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson takes over from Mark Castle, who at the age of 56 is stepping down from the Mace board.

Mark Castle joined the company in 2004 to set up its fixed price contracting business. At the time Mace was turning over around £100m a year in contracting. Between 2017 to 2019 he also served as chair of Build UK, an industry trade body.

Chief executive Mark Reynolds said: "I would like to thank Mark for the exceptional contribution to the group over the last 17 years. During this time our construction business has grown to a £1.7bn business; delivering some of the most iconic projects in the world – and Mark has played a key role in making that happen.

“As we look towards our ambitious plans for the future – and our drive to become a more purpose-led business – our new COO for construction, Andrew Jackson, will support Gareth Lewis to take forward the construction business and continue to transform and improve delivery for our clients.”

Mark Castle

Mace has also appointed Kevin Cowin as managing director of its Develop business. He also joined the business in 2004. Kirsten White is joining the Develop business as financial director.

