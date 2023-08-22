Mace picked for £12m King’s Lynn community centre

The task for Mace is to transform 46 New Conduit Street in the town centre, a former Argos shop to become a new library for the town, along with flexible spaces for groups and community organisations, workspaces, and adult learning facilities.

The £12m project now enters RIBA Stage 2, which will see more detailed concept designs drawn up for the building.

Mace Interiors managing director Stewart Ward said: ““Sustainability is at the heart of this low-carbon project, meaning we are able to drive forward our ambition to pursue a sustainable world – while also delivering a new facility to support the local community.”

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “The appointment of a contractor is a key step which will allow the project to progress quickly to enable us to better serve the residents of King’s Lynn. It follows a successful purchase of the building by the county council, where the new hub will be located, and leads us nicely into the next stage of design.

“Mace have delivered modern projects for us recently, including some of the refurbishment of County Hall, and we are looking forward to working with them on this transformative project.”

Cllr Jim Moriarty, deputy leader of the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, added: “Regeneration of this unused and unsightly building in a prime location in town is desperately needed. This project will create a space that will facilitate learning and help improve people’s skills, provide a modern and accessible library, and offer opportunities to support our west Norfolk communities. A lot of hard work has gone into securing the funding for this project and purchasing the building.”

