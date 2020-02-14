Mace picked for £81m advanced imaging centre

EPAC will house a high power and high repetition laser system, generating precise 3D images of the internal structure of objects from aircraft wings to bones.

John Collier, director of the UK’s Central Laser Facility, said: “As our construction partner in the EPAC project Mace will be contributing, alongside the work of the team of the scientists and engineers at STFC’s Central Laser Facility and our colleagues in academia, to a project that will enable the UK to realise the potential offered by laser driven radiation sources to be genuinely disruptive and that will soon bring together the wider science community in a diverse programme of fundamental and applied research.”

Mace was appointed on this project through the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).

The appointment follows Mace’s recent work on two other research projects for the STFC on the Harwell campus, namely the National Satellite Test Facility and the Rosalind Franklin Institute.

Terry Spraggett, managing director for public sector construction at Mace, said: “The Extreme Photonics Application Centre is a technically complex and challenging project and we will use our experience in delivering cutting edge research facilities to realise the client’s vision.”

