Mace promotions focus on pharma and data centres

Rob Lemming and Alister Grey

Mace has promoted Rob Lemming to managing director for public sector & life sciences and Alister Grey to managing director for technology and manufacturing.

The promotions reflect an intent to step up service in the growth markets of pharmaceuticals and data centres.

Rob Lemming joined Mace in 2014 and worked on the AstraZeneca Discovery Centre in Cambridge. He has also helped to grow Mace’s pipeline in the UK life sciences and pharmaceutical market.

Alister Grey joined Mace in 2016 and is credited with helping to develop Mace’s construction management delivery model, as seen on the £1.8bn second phase of Battersea Power Station in London. He subsequently became commercial director for the technology & manufacturing business unit, overseeing construction of data centres.

Mace Construct chief executive Gareth Lewis said: “For over 30 years Mace has been delivering some of the world’s most challenging construction projects – amongst the most iconic structures ever built – but we don’t stand still. We have ambitious targets to expand our business across the globe and in diverse sectors, and to do this it is important that we have the right people in place. The appointments of Alister and Rob represent how Mace is tapping into developing markets and the depth of talent we have in our own teams to deliver our plans for growth.”

Alister Grey said: “There is a technology revolution underway with the rise of AI and the world needs the digital infrastructure to support it. With specialist teams of experts, working closely with our clients and supply chain, we have led the way on the delivery of challenging projects like the construction of hyperscale data centres.

“We are already delivering some of the most complex projects in the market and I look forward to playing a vital role in its resilience, safety and security.”

Rob Lemming added: “Global pharmaceutical companies are driving wide-scale capital investment programmes to create new, cutting-edge life science facilities enabling ground-breaking research that societies will rely on for decades to come. I look forward to growing Mace’s presence in both of these critical sectors as social infrastructure benefits from this investment.”

