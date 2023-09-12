Mace replaces Buckingham on Blues stadium

St Andrew's, home of Birmingham City FC

Structural works to the Tilton Lower and Kop Lower Stand at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s stadium were previously being carried out by Buckingham Group Contracting, until it ceased trading and went into administration last month.

Mace was already in the project team.

Work resumed on site yesterday morning, Monday 11th September 2023, after several weeks of disruption.

Birmingham City, which is managing the St Andrew’s Master Redevelopment, will assume responsibility for the management of all subcontractors working on the remedial works to the lower Tilton and Kop. The project is now expected to be completed before the end of November 2023. The original schedule was set for the lower tier Tilton to open by the end of September and for the Kop to be fully open by the end of November.

The Lower Tilton safe standing area will be home to more than 3,000 spectators. The Kop Lower Stand will accommodate an additional 3,600. When completed, capacity will be close to 30,000.

Birmingham City chief executive Garry Cook, said: “On behalf of all Blues fans I would like to thank the Mace team for stepping forward and helping us in our time of need. By appointing Mace to the construction management role we have ensured we will be in a position to achieve our goal of having close to 30,000 Blues fans, in person at St Andrew’s, supporting the team later this autumn. Subcontractors who have worked so hard to get us to this point will now have the opportunity to finish the work they have started. More than 50% of our subcontractors live in and around Birmingham so it is important that we have been able to get them back to work so quickly.”

He added: “I would like to thank the Buckingham Group team members for their commitment and passion to the Birmingham City project. They are professionals who find themselves in a challenging situation. Our hope is that they all find new and rewarding opportunities in the very near future.”

Mace Consult managing director Dan Easthope said: “Over the coming weeks, Mace will be drawing on our global expertise in stadium and venue delivery, working closely with Birmingham City Football Club and all of the suppliers currently supporting the project to ensure that the remaining work can continue with the minimum of disruption.

“Although the circumstances are unfortunate, we’re pleased that Birmingham City have put their faith in us. We’re confident that we have the right team in place to deliver the outstanding work in a timely manner and ensure that as many fans as possible will be able to support the Club at St Andrew’s this autumn.”

