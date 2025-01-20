Mace signs £92.6m contract for Reading weather centre

Artist's impression of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

The new headquarters of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), on the University of Reading’s Whiteknights campus, is set to become a global centre for weather and climate research.

The ECMWF headquarters will accommodate up to 300 scientists and staff to support work on all aspects of weather prediction systems, forecast production, and research into climate change.

It will be built on the site formerly held the university’s School of Art, next to the Department of Meteorology.

Mace signed a pre-construction services agreement with the Government Property Agency (GPA) back in November 2023. It has now been formally appointed as main contractor, with a contract value of £92.6m.

It was appointed through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework, working alongside the GPA’s consultant, AtkinsRéalis.

There has been some slippage in the programme. Construction had been expected to start last year. However it will now begin in the comping week, with completion expected by early 2027.

The new building will have a range of facilities, including workspaces and meeting rooms, a lecture theatre, council chamber and an interactive weather room. Sustainability features include optimised solar shading and energy-efficient mechanical and electrical systems, aligning with the 2030 LETI (Low Energy Transformation Initiative) standards for operational energy.

Georgina Dunn, interim director of capital projects at the GPA, said: “The new ECMWF headquarters will not only advance capabilities in weather and climate research but also bring significant benefits to the local community. By prioritising both embodied and operational carbon reductions, this project exemplifies our commitment to both sustainable development and scientific innovation.”

Mace managing director Rob Lemming added: “This new state-of-the-art weather centre will be a global hub for scientists to advance numerical weather prediction and inform the fight against climate change. Our focus on sustainability and innovation for this project will help the new headquarters meet the highest environmental standards.

“Every design decision has been driven by our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, in both operational and embodied carbon. This project exemplifies our dedication to creating a more sustainable future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk