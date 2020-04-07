Mace starts reopening sites

Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds

Mace will start getting back out on site from today for the sake of the UK economy, it said.

Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds was one of the first industry leaders to start closing sites after the 23rd March UK lockdown announcement. However, he also sits on the government’s Construction Leadership Council, which is urging construction sites to keep working if at all possible.

In a statement yesterday Mark Reynolds said: “Guidance from the prime minister and his cabinet has been clear that construction is a vital element of the UK economy that will be critical in our recovery from this crisis – and that where we can open sites in accordance with the Construction Leadership Council’s Standard Operating Procedures, we should do so as soon as possible.

"It is now clear that restrictions around social distancing is likely to be in place for many months – and so construction must find a way to work safely. If we do not, we will be unable to support the UK’s economic recovery.

"Following Mace’s temporary suspension of construction work across our UK projects on Tuesday 24th March, the Mace Group board has announced today that we will begin a progressive re-opening of some of our construction projects from the morning of Tuesday 7th April.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who works on our sites is our first priority. We have made it clear that we would not re-open our construction projects until we were satisfied that it was safe to do so. During this period, there have been ongoing critical works on a number of projects that have allowed us to test and develop our procedures for a wider opening.

"We are working closely with our clients and supply chain to make this re-opening a success. The Mace Group board, our construction leadership teams and our project teams will be taking personal responsibility for ensuring that guidance is strictly followed. If it is not, we will close sites immediately."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk