Mace starts work on £130m Woolgate refurbishment

Woolgate Exchange, at 25 Basinghall Street, is being remodelled

After renovation, Woolgate will have 320,000 sq ft of office space with more than 20,000 sq ft of external terracing on most of upper floors.

Under the designs by Stiff & Trevillion, the nine-storey building at 25 Basinghall Street will have a 4,000 sq ft communal roof terrace with rooftop pavilion events space.

Mace’s client is Stanhope and the Woolgate Exchange Unit Trust (WEUT). When Mace got the £130m job in January, it was expecting to make a start before the end of the first quarter of the year.

The strategy is to retain 98% of the existing structure and the all-electric building will be net zero carbon in construction and operation, Stanhope said.

Construction is set to complete early 2025.

Stanhope project director Laura Collins said: “Our vision for the Woolgate redevelopment is to create a transformative space that combines sustainability, innovation, and functionality. We are excited to reimagine this landmark building and deliver a state-of-the-art headquarters that promotes productivity, well-being, and connectivity. With its innovative amenities and commitment to preservation and green practices, Woolgate will set new standards in commercial real estate, reflecting our dedication to shaping the future of workspaces."

