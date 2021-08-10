Mace targets Asia Pacific expansion

It is teaming up with South East Asia’s Tenman Project Management (Tpm). The new partnership will see Mace’s Consult business add up to 200 more people in the Philippines, Singapore, Macau and Vietnam

Tpm will be fully integrated within Mace’s Mace Consult business and its Asia Pacific hub.

The new partnership marks Mace’s latest step in expanding across markets in Asia Pacific, from a market entry in the Philippines to work in Vietnam, Macau and Singapore.

Tpm was part of the team that delivered the Solaire Resort & Casino and the Marriott Widus Clark Hotel in the Philippines, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and the Venetian in Macau.

Jason Millett, CEO for Consult at Mace, said: “The MaceTpm partnership marks an exciting stage in Mace’s Consult business international expansion. I am confident that with Mace’s expertise in infrastructure delivery and Tpm’s market experience in Asia Pacific, we are in a great position to take the clients’ projects and programmes to the next level.

“Our teams will unlock unlimited innovation potential in project and programme management, using data and digital to transform outcomes for infrastructure, hospitality, leisure and mixed-use projects. Building on an already strong record of delivering complex hospitality and retail projects in the region, we are now ready to grow our service offer and redefine the boundaries of ambition.”

Davendra Dabasia, international managing director at Mace, said: “Our alliance with Tpm is a major step in Mace’s Consult business international expansion. Having set a bold purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition and transform the built environment, the MaceTpm partnership will be vital to unlocking our capabilities in Asia Pacific. Bringing delivery focus and high standards for quality and project outcomes, we are able to completely change project management in the region.”

Matthew Pryor, managing director at Tpm, said: “By joining forces with such a global organisation like Mace, we will completely transform the way we deliver projects and programmes in Asia Pacific. Combining our local knowledge and expertise with Mace’s international infrastructure capability and global best practice, we will deliver distinctive value to our clients.

Working with a strong pipeline of projects in the region we are hitting the ground running, harnessing the capabilities of our joint teams and creating opportunities for them to excel. Together we are driving our ambitions to take our clients’ programmes to the next level, by placing sustainability, digital and data and modern methods of construction at the heart of project delivery.”

