Mace to go cement-free on £140m Farringdon block

CGI of the planned 33 Charterhouse Street development

Developer Helical and its joint venture partner Ashby Capital have secured a £140m facility from Allianz to finance the 192,000 sq ft development at 33 Charterhouse Street.

Mace is expected to complete the project in September 2022. It is being described as a ‘smart’ building; it will have ‘an integrated digital platform that will improve the building’s operational efficiency and support the workspace wellbeing experience for its occupiers, through an employee engagement app’.

The design of 33 Charterhouse Street by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands was awarded the UK’s first BREEAM 2018 new construction rating of ‘outstanding’.

To boost green credentials, Mace has committed to using cement-free concrete, which uses ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) and fly ash instead of Portland cement. The material, called Earth Friendly Concrete and made by Australian materials firm Wagners, made its UK debut on Landsec’s Nova East development in London Victoria last year..

33 Charterhouse Street is the third project Mace is delivering for Helical plc. It follows Mace’s recent completion of the Kaleidoscope, a commercial building above Crossrail’s Farringdon East station, and One Bartholomew Close in the heart of the City.

Helical senior development executive said of Mace: “The team’s experience and track record in building smart, sustainable developments is aligned with Helical’s own commitment to service excellence, sustainability and driving innovation.”

Gareth Lewis, Mace chief executive for construction, said: “We are excited to take on the delivery of 33 Charterhouse Street for Helical plc. The project marks the continuation of our collaborative working relationship, and we are delighted to be the contractor of choice. The scheme’s challenges play to our strengths and Mace is committed to delivering an exceptional office space at 33 Charterhouse Street.”

