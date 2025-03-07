Mace to reconfigure Imperial’s Great Hall

Imperial's Great Hall

Mace’s retrofit team will remodel the 4,230 sq ft theatre hall into a multipurpose space that can be converted into three lecture theatres.

Designed by Burwell Architects, a key feature will be the creation of removable partitions, enabling the hall to be divided into three separate areas while retaining its function as an event space. These motorised partitions will provide high acoustic insulation between sections, supported by an AV system to allow transitions between different configurations.

In addition, semi-automatic retractable seating will facilitate a quick switch from a theatre setup to open-space configuration when the hall is used as a single large venue.

The work will be carried out within a live environment, with the Sherfield Building remaining operational throughout construction.

Stewart Ward, managing director of fit out & retrofit at Mace Construct, said: “Transforming Imperial’s Great Hall into a multipurpose space with removable motorised partitions is an ambitious forward-looking project, which will set a new standard for quality for future buildings on the campus.

“This space has always been used for a wide range of memorable events and its redevelopment will mean it can easily be converted into a theatre style set up as well as three new separate teaching spaces to benefit the campus community.”

Completion is expected in summer 2026.

The Great Hall is Mace’s second project for Imperial College London, following the completion of its National Heart & Lung Institute, a laboratory for research in respiratory science.

