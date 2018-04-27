Mace tops out record-breaking Vietnam tower

The 461m-tall Landmark 81 tower in Vietnam has reached its full height.

Vietnam's tallest building – which would now tower 150m over the Shard in London – is a mixed-use 81-storey building containing high end apartments, a hotel, executive floors and observatory decks. It is the centrepiece of Vinhomes Central Park, a development that includes 18 towers in total.

The project’s concrete framework was topped out six weeks ahead of schedule in March and the final piece of the tower’s 60m spire has now been lifted into place.

Mace has been delivering project management services on the project for Vinhomes since 2015.

To achieve the early topping out of the structure, Mace worked to optimise the typical floor cycle time of four days and regularly completed entire floors in just three days.

The installation of the spire was completed in just 14 days. For the installation, the Mace team worked closely with the contractor to plan and finalise the installation methodology and the subsequent removal of the luffing tower crane. As a result, the work took two weeks less than originally scoped.

The project has been breaking records since it began, with the earlier stages requiring Vietnam’s largest-ever concrete pour. This involved excavating 25,000m3 of soil, installing 6,500t of reinforced steel and using 17,000m3 of concrete to create the 8.5m-thick pile cap for the tower’s foundations.

John Campbell, Mace’s country manager for Vietnam, said: “Landmark 81 is a truly iconic project that will change the face of Ho Chi Minh City forever. It’s an honour for Mace to be able to help deliver such an important scheme – and I believe we’ve made a real difference over the last three years, helping to ensure that such a complex job is delivered ahead of schedule.”

Further Images