Mace wins £184m contract for Oxford life sciences block

Images courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

The Daubeny Project will see the construction of three laboratory and office buildings as the next phase of expansion for the Oxford Science Park.

The expansion will create an additional 400,500 sq ft of laboratory and office space.

Architec is Scott Brownrigg while consulting engineer is Campbell Reith.

This scheme comprises three multi-storey buildings with undercroft car parking and extensive landscaped pedestrian areas. Insitu reinforced concrete superstructure frames will be supported on post tensioned concrete raft foundations bearing onto the Beckley Sand Member. Rigid inclusions have been locally adopted to limit the building settlement where alluvium is present. Inclined steel columns are expressed from ground level to second floor level to create a distinctive feature within the glass and metal clad façade.

The Oxford Science Park is majority owned by Magdalen College and is central to its strategy to support research, innovation and business.

Sustainability features include photovoltaic energy generation, while the facades will be the largest use of recycled aluminium for a stick curtain wall project ever seen in the UK, according to Mace

Completion is scheduled for the end of 2026.

Rory Maw, chief executive of the Oxford Science Park, said: “Mace’s knowledge and expertise in large-scale construction projects will be crucial to helping us deliver The Daubeny Project, our most ambitious development to date.

“These new high-performance laboratory and office buildings will offer much needed space for life science and biotech companies to scale and allow them to benefit from being located at the heart of Oxford’s thriving innovation ecosystem.”

