Mace wins £215m UCL East campus building

Marshgate 1 is designed by Stanton Williams

The pre-construction phase for Marshgate 1 begins immediately with a review of the procurement strategy to secure a start on site in 2019 and project completion in 2022.

The contract was advertised with a value of £215m.

Marshgate 1 has been designed by architect Stanton Williams, which was appointed in 2016. It comprises a nine-floor academic block with two floors of rooftop plant and a partial basement. Construction of Marshgate I is expected to start in 2019, following completion of design and agreement of build costs. A phased opening of the building is planned from September 2022.

UCL East will be part of the £1.1bn East Bank development, a collection of cultural and education institutions, including the London College of Fashion, BBC Music, Sadler’s Wells and the Victoria & Albert Museum’s collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution.

The scheme is receiving £385m from the mayor of London and £151m from the government. UCL is getting the majority share of the government’s contribution, having secured £100m from the government towards the capital cost of building UCL East.

UCL estates assistant director Keith Butler said: “We look forward to working together with Mace to deliver UCL's landmark 35,000 square metre development in Stratford and starting to build our vibrant new campus.”

Terry Spraggett, Mace’s managing director for public sector construction, said: "We are thrilled that Mace has been appointed to deliver the first phase of UCL’s new campus. This ambitious project will build on the fantastic legacy of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, creating a high specification, collaborative and state of the art research, innovation and teaching facility in Stratford. We look forward to building on our excellent relationship with the university as we move towards starting on site in 2019.”