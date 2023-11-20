Mace wins £40m Bloomsbury office refurbishment

The revamp of 21 Bloomsbury Street has been designed by Stiff & Trevillion

The three-phase project will involve the extensive refurbishment of the existing building, including new mechanical, engineering and plumbing services, new vertical transportation, reception, core and atrium works and extension of the upper floors and the rear. Approximately 95% of the original structure will be retained, however.

Designed by Stiff & Trevillion, the development will add a sixth-floor office and a 4,500 sq ft roof terrace with pavilion. It is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5* and WELL Platinum ratings, and is expected to be net zero in operation.

Morgan Capital development manager James Meaden said: “Our vision for Bloomsbury Street has been to create a cutting edge workspace that combines sustainability, innovation and functionality whilst maintaining the historic character of the building. We are delighted to appoint Mace as our delivery partner and have been impressed by their values, approach and commitment. We look forward to realising our long-held ambition for the site in delivering market leading next generation office space.”

Mace Interiors operations director Nick Hoffman said: “We’re delighted to be appointed to bring 21 Bloomsbury up to modern building standards, so that it can compete with London’s best new offices and satisfy the increasing demand for high-quality sustainable office space in the UK capital.”

