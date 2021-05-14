Mace wins Nottingham tax office fit-out

The new government hub in Unity Square was built by Bowmer & Kirkland

The 270,000 sq ft office building in Nottingham is one of 13 new regional offices for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) that will act as government hubs.

Up to 4,000 civil servants from HMRC and other departments will move into the new building, in Unity Square, next to Nottingham railway station.

The 10-storey building was built by Bowmer & Kirkland for Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates, the developers who have leased the building to HMRC.

HMRC has now brough Mace in the for fit-out. Mace previously did the same work for the Croydon and Bristol government hubs.

Colin Casse, HMRC’s director of estates locations programme, said: “HMRC has a long-standing presence in Nottingham and the new government hub will be home to our Nottingham regional centre. Unity Square will provide a flexible modern working environment that can be adapted, should our ways of working change in the future.”

Mace Interiors managing director Stewart Ward said: “Our work in Croydon and Bristol was a big success and we will deliver another fantastic result in Nottingham."

