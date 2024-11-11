  1. Instagram
Mon November 11 2024

Machine guidance for skid steers

11 hours Trimble has released machine guidance for compact tracked loaders.

Siteworks Machine Guidance extends the capabilities of Trimble Siteworks Software from surveying and layout to support on-machine guidance and operator assistance, now on compact track loader buckets.

This is the first new machine type for the Siteworks Machine Guidance Module since it was introduced for excavators in 2023 and is Trimble's first machine guidance solution designed for compact track loader buckets.

The technology gives users the ability to move the system among multiple machines and sites, and to use their existing technology with the addition of a machine kit and Siteworks software module.

