Machinery sales rebound

Sales in June were more than 8% above the levels in the same month last year, according to the construction equipment statistics exchange, administered in the UK by Systematics International for the Construction Equipment Association

Sales of mini and midi excavators, the most common construction machine in the UK, were particularly strong in June. As a result, unit sales for the second quarter of 2023 ended up at 3% above the second quarter last year.

Sales in the first half of 2023 reached 19,600 units, which is 7% ahead of the first half of 2022.

While many are still expecting the market to make a modest downturn in the second half of the year, this will be from unusually high levels achieved in the first half of the year, the data gatherers said.

Road rollers are showing the strongest growth in sales so far this year, at 37% above last year’s levels.

