Machines start rolling out of Mecalac’s new factory

Mecalac's new factory in Coventry

Mecalac’s new factory, which is just a few miles from its previous site in Prologis Park in Coventry, houses the company’s site dumper and compaction roller production.

The French manufacturer entered the UK in 2017 with the acquisition of Terex’s legacy Benford and Fermec businesses at Prologis Park.

Heath Davies, general manager of Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, said: “Having relocated our entire national operations in just a few short months, we’re delighted to see production begin. With the move taken into account when planning 2023 volumes, we’re delighted to have achieved such a significant undertaking with hopefully minimal disruption for our customers.

“The facility is modern, sustainable, purposely designed for the change in our product mix and perfectly suited to our future manufacturing operations. We’d been located in Prologis Park for many years, but the site no longer fitted our requirements. Embracing a new chapter in our journey enables us to support the introduction of new model additions, while maintaining Groupe Mecalac’s commitment to UK manufacturing.”

