Mackley wins Portsmouth coastal defence work

Mackley previously worked with Portsmouth City Council on the first phase of coastal defences at Anchorage Park in 2015.

The next set of defences, the fourth of five phases which make up the £58m North Portsea Island coastal defence scheme, has been split into two sections. The first will cover 300 metres near Kendall's Wharf, raising the road and constructing an earth embankment. Planning permission has been granted for this section with work beginning this week.

The second package of work involves the construction of a sea wall along 2.1km of coastline down Eastern Road in the city. A planning application has been submitted for this work and, if approved, Mackley will begin work in this area in September 2020.

The North Portsea Island Scheme is being delivered by the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership on behalf of Portsmouth City Council. In total, it covers 8.4km of coastline from Tipner through to Milton. Most of the area is low-lying and many of the current coastal defences are approaching the end of their effective lives. The new coastal defences are designed to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea for more 4,200 homes, 500 businesses and critical infrastructure including Eastern Road. On completion, the scheme will offer protection against a 1 in 500 year coastal flood event and will tie in with the defences built at Anchorage Park to the north and Milton Common to the south.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Portsmouth City Council, said: "The continuation of this work, coupled with the other coastal defence projects taking place are future proofing Portsmouth for coming generations. This investment and subsequent improvement in public realm and facilities will ensure Portsmouth is a great place to visit, live and work."

West Sussex-based Mackley recently completed the £45m Shoreham Adur tidal walls scheme with Van Oord. In 2017 it also completed a project in Portsmouth to build the headquarters for Britain's America's Cup challenge, Team Land Rover BAR.

