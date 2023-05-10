Magnox awards Berkeley clean-up contracts

Berkeley nuclear power station on the banks of the river Severn

Altrad has been awarded a £30.8m contract for the design, asbestos removal, deplant, demolition and construction works in and around the blower houses.

Altrad will be supported by other Celadon alliance companies including Veolia KDC Decommissioning Services, NSG Environmental, OBR Construction, Mammoet and Cavendish Nuclear.

Ross McAllister, Magnox programme delivery director said: “This is one of the largest decommissioning projects that Berkeley site has seen for several years. It was originally planned for the 2070s so it is fantastic to bring that forward by five decades in our aim to deliver our mission better, faster and even safer.

“The blower houses circulated gas through the reactors to transfer heat into 310 tonne boilers to create steam to turn the turbines and generate electricity. The last of the 15 gigantic metal boilers was transported to Sweden for cleaning, smelting and recycling in 2013.

“The buildings will be emptied of the residual metallic low-level waste and undergo a full asbestos clean before being demolished. The work is expected to take eight years to complete and will be another major step forwards in sustainably decommissioning Berkeley site with our supply chain partners.”

Kevin Williamson, Altrad’s general manager for Magnox, said: “We are delighted to have secured this major decommissioning contract at Berkeley which encompasses the retrieval and cleaning of the primary circuit ductwork and miscellaneous steelwork from the blower houses, prior to their demolition – including the processing of the spring hangers from the lubrication pits, which need to be de-energised and made safe before they can be cleaned.”

Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority’s operating company, has been awarded a £13.7m contract to manage 2,400 tonnes of metallic waste. It will establish an waste handling compound where the metallic waste can be processed before it leaves the site for treatment.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk