Makeover for Spalding sports centre

CGI of the remodelled Castle Sports Complex

The council is investing £6m in the Castle Sports Complex adding more facilities including new swimming facilities.

Works are expected to begin in the autumn and will see sports centre extended to include a six-lane 25-metre pool and a 20-metre learners’ pool. Outside, a splash pad will be put in. These facilities will replace the current provision offered by Spalding Swimming Pool.

There will also be new gym facilities and a café/lounge area.

Outside, a 3G artificial turf floodlight pitch will be supported by a separate multi-use games area and a track for runners, skaters or cyclists. Car parking will be extended to accommodate the extra visitors expected and extensive landscaping will take place throughout.

The £6m cost is coming out of South Holland District Council’s recent £20m levelling up fund (LUF) grant from the government.

Alliance Leisure business development manager Sean Nolan said: “Transformational investment like this only happens once in a lifetime so it is absolutely imperative that we get it right. Working with our trusted, leisure specialist partners including Hadron Consulting, Saunders Boston Architects, Willmott Dixon and Max Associates. The team have been involved from the start, supporting the council’s LUF bid and preparing the designs. We will now continue to work with the council to deliver the build. When the development completes in 2026, residents in South Holland will have access to an incredible wellbeing and activity hub, created in direct response to the needs of the community, driving a healthier, happier and more active community.”

