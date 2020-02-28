Makeover for Trent Bridge

Your actual Trent Bridge

Cleveland Bridge UK’s bridge rehabilitation team will apply 120 m2 of gold leafing to the bridge fascia as part of a seven-month maintenance programme.

All the steel and cast-iron elements of the bridge are also being re-painted, covering more than 11,000 m2, and cosmetics repairs will be done. A few of the cast iron parapet components are damaged and some stonework repairs to the piers and abutments are needed.

The work will not just tidy up the landmark bridge, which is adjacent to the international cricket ground of the same name and Nottingham Forest’s City Ground football stadium; it will also provide ongoing resistance to corrosion and degradation of the structure, securing the long-term load-carrying capacity of the bridge, which turns 150 years old in 2021.

The £1.1m project is funded equally by Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Jim Mawson, head of operational delivery at Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “We are very proud to be awarded this prestigious refurbishment project for one of the UK’s most iconic city centre bridges.

“Working in close collaboration with the city and county councils, our rehabilitation team will apply its extensive experience to extend the lifespan of Trent Bridge, including having the honour of applying the highly-recognisable gold leaf that greets commuters and visitors to the city as they cross the river.”

