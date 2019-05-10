Malaysia gears up for restart of high-speed rail project

In September 2018, the two governments agreed to suspend the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (KL-SG HSR) project until May 2020 but to work in the meantime on exploring the best way forward.

Development and implementation of the Malaysian section of the project is the responsibility of MyHSR Corporation, a government-owned company. MyHSR is now seeking to appoint a commercial advisory consultant (CAC) for the project review exercise. The appointed consultant will be required to develop a new business model that will produce the optimal project life-cycle cost. Other tasks include producing updated ridership forecasts and updating the assessment of the benefits that the project will bring to Malaysia.

The government of Malaysia has been working since the September 2018 shutdown to review the KL-SG HSR project with MyHSR Corp in order to identify cost-reduction options, such as reviewing and optimising the alignment, station locations and business model.

MyHSR Corp also published a tender notice last month for consultants to assist on technical matters.

Dato’ Mohd Nur Ismal Bin Mohamed Kamal, CEO of MyHSR Corp, said: “This tender is the second tender in relation to the KL-SG HSR project review exercise. The first tender to appoint the Technical Advisory Consultant (TAC) was launched in April 2019, and has received encouraging interest and support from the market.”

Once both consultants have been appointed, a comprehensive project review exercise will be carried out and a report will then be prepared and submitted to the government, prior to the end of the suspension period in May 2020.