Malcolm starts £55m Edinburgh surf pool

Client Andy Hadden (second left) shakes hands with Malcolm Construction md Walter Malcolm as work starts on site. Chris Bain and Jim McAlister look on.

Wavegarden Scotland, near Edinburgh, is a £55m development with country’s first inland surfing facility.

Set to open in summer 2024, it will have a surf school, overnight accommodation, a waterfront café and restaurant and retail spaces. It is being built within a 60-acre country park next to the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena in Ratho.

The surf pool will use wave generation technology called The Cove, developed by Wavegarden in Spain, generating 1,000 bespoke ocean-like waves per hour.

Doig & Smith is project manager for developer Tartan Leisure, supported by environmental design consultant Atelier Ten, architect Oberlanders, landscape architect HarrisonStevens, consulting engineer Ramage Young and property adviser Colliers.

Tartan Leisure founder Andy Hadden said: “It has taken many years of hard work and collaboration to get to this point and we could not be happier to see work begin on Scotland’s first inland surf park. There has been extensive preparatory work going on behind the scenes with financial backers and with our design team and partners to ensure that this new facility will be a world-class leisure destination. Beginning construction work is a special moment for all of the team and marks a major milestone in our journey.

“All of the firms appointed to work with us come with strong reputations in their respective field of engineering and project management and I am pleased they share our vision to deliver one of Scotland’s largest leisure attractions this century.”

Malcolm Construction managing director Walter Malcolm said: “Everyone at Malcolm Construction is excited to be part of this innovative project. We have extensive experience of delivering complex engineering works and we look forward to working with the Wavegarden Scotland team to deliver such an important attraction for Scotland.”

Doig & Smith director Gordon McLintock added: “We have been providing project management, cost management, principal designer and supervisor services for the project so it’s incredibly exciting to see the project start to become a reality. We have extensive experience in large scale projects such as this including the new Port of Aberdeen project, substantial works over many years at both Glasgow and Edinburgh airports, and multiple education projects across the country in both the private and public sectors. We consider it a privilege to be part of the team bringing Scotland’s first inland surf park to life.”

