Mammoet lands Teesworks deal

Mammoet has entered into a five-year agreement to become the exclusive contractor for the provision of heavy lift and transport services at Steel River Quay, which lies at the heart of the Teesworks industrial zone in Teesside.

Teesworks is a 2,600-acre site of a former steelworks that has been given freeport status to support its industrial regeneration. It is heavily invested in the offshore wind energy market.

Mammoet's contract covers the supply of specialist field personnel, mobile cranes, crawler cranes and SPMT trailers over a five-year period.

Teesworks chairman Chris Musgrave said: “Mammoet is the world leader in heavy lift and transport solutions. This agreement will grant us access to its global network, experience and equipment, and the support and involvement of its management and safety teams. It will bring many benefits to the businesses and future of Steel River Quay as it develops into a world-class offshore wind marshalling facility and we look forward to many years working together.”

