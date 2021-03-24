Mammoet relocates two 660t TBMs

The machines were lowered into place 20m below street level at the site of the Metro Tunnel project’s new Anzac Station, then relocated to their launch positions underground.

The Metro Tunnel is the biggest public transport infrastructure project in the state of Victoria’s history, delivering twin 9km tunnels and five new underground stations through the centre of Melbourne.

Transportation of the two tunnel boring machines each took approximately three days and three nights.

A range of equipment including 28 axle-lines of SPMT, 300t hydraulic jacking systems and 600t skidding systems was mobilised on site.

Mammoet first lifted each machine off the underground station floor using six 300t hydraulic jacks. This allowed 14 axle lines of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) configured with a four-file width could be positioned beneath it. The machines were then transported slowly to the launch ramp where hydraulic jacks lifted them from the SPMTs.

Subsequently, the machines were jacked-down onto Mammoet’s 600t heavy-duty hydraulic push-pull skid system before being skidded forward to their final positioning location. Mammoet also moved and positioned a 57t thrust frame and 60t gantry, which were components of each tunnel boring machine.

As part of the execution, Mammoet provided detailed planning involving many simultaneous operations. The team worked closely with the client and other subcontractors to make sure all access routes were well-planned beforehand, and communications about day-to-day operations were given to all parties.

The project’s managing contractor, joint venture CYP Design & Construction, said: “We are satisfied with the work done by Mammoet to transport the two tunnel boring machines and their components safely and efficiently to their launch positions.

“Mammoet’s experience in heavy transportation, together with the availability of a local professional team, allowed for us to work together in the development of solutions, discussion of schedules, and timely delivery of work.”

