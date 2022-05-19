Mammoet to transport prefab resort

Killa Design has carried out the design of Sheybarah Island scheme (image used with permission of TRSDC)

The villas are for Sheybarah Island Resort, located in an archipelago on the Red Sea. The island is home to a mangroves, white sand dune beaches and coral reefs.

The hotel resort, which has been designed by Dubai-based architectural firm Killa Design, includes both over-water and beach villas. The approach to the façade design was to minimize visual impact of the architecture on the environment by employing a highly reflective polished stainless steel cladding that reflects the natural surroundings: the ocean, the sky, sand dunes and the reef below.

Grankraft Industries is fabricating the villas

The villas are being manufactured offsite by metal production specialist Grankraft Industries in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Under the scope of the contract, Mammoet is commissioned to deliver 73 prefabricated villas from Grankraft’s yard to the site and install them onto their foundations on the beach and over the water.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to work with The Red Sea Development Company and support them with the construction of the most spectacular and most sustainable hotels in the world,” said Jack van den Brink, Managing Director for Mammoet Middle East and Africa.

TRSDC CEO John Pagano said: “This partnership is testament to our commitment to remain at the forefront of delivering sustainable infrastructure through specialised engineering at the Red Sea. A shared vision to do better and set new global standards is essential as we develop world-class destinations and more specifically our unique resort on Sheybarah Island.”

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC (left) and Jack van den Brink, managing director of Mammoet MEA (right) at the signing ceremony this week

Sheybarah Resort is designed as an LEED Platinum off-grid, zero-energy, zero-water development. It is powered by a centralised solar farm and fresh water is supplied from a solar-powered desalination plant. The recycling of waste material takes place on the island which minimises the need to bring or remove materials from or to the island.

It is part of the Red Sea Project which, upon completion in 2030, will have to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland sites.

