Man Utd confirms new stadium plans

Visuals courtesy of Foster & Partners

The new £2bn Manchester United stadium, designed by Foster & Partners, is planned as part of a wider regeneration project around its current Old Trafford venue.

Conceptual images and scale models of what the new stadium and surrounding area could look like have been unveiled to provide a masterplan for more detailed feasibility, consultation, design and planning work as the project enters a new phase.

Lord Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster & Partners, said: “This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today, with incredible regional and national significance. It all starts with the fans’ experience, bringing them closer than ever to the pitch and acoustically cultivating a huge roar.

"The stadium is contained by a vast umbrella, harvesting energy and rainwater, and sheltering a new public plaza that is twice the size of Trafalgar Square. The outward-looking stadium will be the beating heart of a new sustainable district, which is completely walkable, served by public transport, and endowed by nature. It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future – driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of.”

Manchester United are currently 14th in the English Premier League, having finished eighth last season. The club is £1bn in debt.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said: “Our long-term objective as a club is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium. We are grateful for the feasibility work done by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force exploring options for the future of Old Trafford.

"We have carefully considered its findings, together with the views of thousands of fans and local residents and concluded that a new stadium is the right way forward for Manchester United and our surrounding community. We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions.”

Club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment, not just during the construction phase, but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete. The government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

Lord Sebastian Coe, chair of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, said: “Today marks an important step forward in what I firmly believe can be the biggest and most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics… Our exploratory work is now complete and we will hand over responsibility to Manchester United for delivery of the stadium and the Mayoral Development Corporation to drive forward the wider regeneration.”

