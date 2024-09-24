Man Utd sign Foster to plan regeneration

Old Trafford football stadium and the land around it

Manchester United is not just planning to build a new 100,000-capacity football stadium but also a wider mixed-use development around it to support its financial viability

Foster & Partners has been brought in to develop a masterplan for the Old Trafford Stadium District, covering the club-owned land that surrounds the existing stadium.

The stadium itself will not form part of this brief – its design will begin once the club has decided on the development options. However, the stadium is intended to be the catalyst for wider regeneration.

Foster’s focus will be to design a football destination coupled with a mixed-use developments that will benefit the local community, attract new residents, increase job provision, and make it a tourist destination.

Foster & Partners will also recommend how the Stadium District masterplan can best align with the existing Trafford Wharfside masterplan of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Lord Foster said: “As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester’s great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world’s most famous football team – Manchester United.”

Manchester United chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “We have a clear vision to transform and revitalise the club-owned land around Old Trafford and we know that Foster & Partners is the best partner to help us develop the plans. This is an area of Greater Manchester ready for major new investment so that it can thrive once more, and we are determined to help deliver those outcomes.

“We want this area to become a true destination, that not only provides an unbeatable matchday experience for our fans, but also supports other forms of entertainment, leisure, business and residential facilities surrounding a world-class stadium. Lord Foster has unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this scale and ambition.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk