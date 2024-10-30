Management buyout for steelwork specialist

Frameclad supplied the light steel frame for the new Waitrose store in Guildford

Joint managing directors Nicholas Teagle and Martin Jamieson have acquired Frameclad from founder Mark Munns and his wife Diane.

Munns founded Frameclad in 2009 in Kingswinford, Dudley. Fifteen years on, at the age of 58, he is stepping back.

Teagle and Jamieson were appointed joint managing directors in 2022 in preparation for the transition.

"We are excited to share the news that this transition is now complete, and we have officially acquired Frameclad," said Nicholas Teagle. "We have many plans to build on the success Mark and Diane achieved, and we will continue with our long term strategy of ‘investment and innovation' which is yielding positive results.

"I'm delighted to report that there will be no major changes in Frameclad's management team, manufacturing output or our procedures. Delivering high quality light steel frame systems, backed by excellent customer service, will remain our priority."

Martin Jamieson added: "We look forward to growing our relationship with all our clients, partners and suppliers as we continue to deliver cost effective light steel solutions that are designed and manufactured to outstanding building safety standards."

