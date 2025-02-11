Management restructure at Balfour Beatty to target growth markets

Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn.

The new structure at Balfour Beatty sees the creation of three group sector leads for the company’s core UK growth markets: energy, defence and transportation.

Steve Tarr – previously chief executive of transport, energy and power major projects – has been appointed as group sector lead for UK energy. He will lead the direction of Balfour Beatty’s activities and aspirations across the energy spectrum, including hydrogen, carbon capture, nuclear and wind. He also leads Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission & Distribution, Rail and Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick businesses as divisional chief executive. Tarr also acts as Balfour Beatty’s shareholder representative on the board of Gammon, the company’s 50:50 joint venture in Hong Kong with Jardine Matheson.

Nick Crossfield has been appointed group sector lead for UK defence. He joined Balfour Beatty last year from Alstom Transportation’s UK as chief executive of the UK construction services business. He will continue to lead Balfour Beatty’s Regional Scotland, Regional Buildings, Regional Civils, Balfour Beatty Living Places, Balfour Beatty Homes and Asset & Technology Solutions businesses as divisional chief executive. But in addition to all this, he now also has overall responsibility for the company’s interest in the defence sector, including its work for defence contractors Rolls Royce and BAE Systems.

Phil Clifton, previously managing director of Balfour Beatty’s highways business, has been appointed group sector lead for UK transport (excluding HS2). This means that he now leads on Balfour Beatty’s interests in railways and airports as well as roads. He is also divisional chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s Major Projects, Highways and Ground Engineering.

Clifton now joins Crossfield and Tarr on the executive committee, reporting to group chief executive Leo Quinn.

Leo Quinn said: “These leadership appointments further strengthen our ability to leverage our unique capability in critical UK growth markets, and build on Balfour Beatty’s leadership capability at a time of exciting growth for the group.”

