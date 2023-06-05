Manchester approves new towers at One Medlock Street

The 37 and 13 storey blocks in the centre of this CGI are designed for One Medlock Street by John Matthews Architects

Plans for One Medlock Street have been brought forward by Whitbread, owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, together with student accommodation developer Dominus and John Matthews Architects.

The development will provide rooms for more than 1,000 students and office space with 2,200 desks.

Jay Ahluwalia, principal director at Dominus Real Estate, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Whitbread to create a mixed-use scheme that will provide an attractive, sustainable and well-connected hub for work, study and living. Our aim is to provide a huge boost to Manchester’s Southern Gateway, contributing to the continued regeneration of the First Street area.

“Our One Medlock Street scheme will bring high-quality and flexible Grade A offices, much-needed student housing at a location supported by the city council and a better street-level experience for all.”

