Manchester firm fined after ignoring prohibition notice

The unsafe scaffolding in Belgrave Crescent, Eccles

RS Rendering Specialists was issued with a prohibition notice on 17th February 2022 after an inspector from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) happened to drive passed the house where it was working and spotted gaps in the scaffolding.

However, the HSE inspector drove past the house in Belgrave Crescent, Eccles, Manchester again on 23rd February 2022 and noticed that two workers were operating from the scaffolding than it had been prohibited from using. Not only that, but the colour of the house had changed since the inspector’s previous visit, indicating that the company had continued to use the scaffolding for its rendering work and had completely disregarded the HSE prohibition notice.

RS Rendering Specialists Limited, of Athol Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 4(1) and 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,000 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 24th November 2023.

HSE inspector Phil Redman said: “We will not hesitate to prosecute companies who choose to ignore enforcement notices issued to prevent risks from falls from height or any other health and safety related matters. This case highlights how such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk