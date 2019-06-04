Manitoba launches $3bn infrastructure plan

Areas of focus include the promotion of sustainability, improving public spaces, mitigating climate-related events and enhancing public transit.

Municipal relations minister Jeff Wharton and sustainable development minister Rochelle Squires introduced the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

“Long-term sustainability strengthened through a principled and smart approach to infrastructure will enhance opportunities for building greener, safer and thriving communities while delivering on our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan,” said Squires. “Creating a greener, cleaner Manitoba that is resilient and adaptable to climate change will sustain the environment for future generations.”

ICIP will support the province’s infrastructure needs through a continuous call for project submissions, running into 2028.