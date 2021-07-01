Mansell re-brand sets out housing ambitions

Managing director Angela Mansell

In addition to the brand refresh, the second-generation family business relocating from its current base in Middleton to a new head office and steel panel factory in Bolton.

Not connected the better known Mansell construction company acquired by Balfour Beatty in 2003, this Mansell is owned and run by managing director Angela Mansell. It provides on-site finishes and off-site steel frames to main contractors and developers

It has been a drylining specialist since its formation almost 30-years ago, following which, sustained growth in the off-site framing division has seen the subcontractor expand further both geographically and with new clients.

Most recently filed accounts show turnover growing from nearly £15m in 2018 to more than £21m in 2019.

The new name, Mansell Building Solutions, is designed to reflect the wider offer.

Mansell’s northwest schemes currently on site, or recently completed, include The Factory, Kampus and Manchester New Square. It has also worked on Media City, Manchester Royal Infirmary and Greater Manchester Police HQ in a drylining capacity.

The next strategic step for the business is the expansion into the low-rise housing market with light gauge steel frame (LGSF) systems.

Mansell’s first low-rise housing scheme is in Broadoak Mews, Solihull, where panelised LGSF has been installed within just 30 days.

Angela Mansell said: “We’re really pleased that our focus on the low-rise housing market is building momentum. The solution to build quicker and more sustainably, yet maintain an exceptional level of quality, is something which is long overdue in the industry, and we are now offering LGSF solutions to registered providers, private developers, and their construction partners, across the region to assist with the affordable homes programme and housing demand generally.”

