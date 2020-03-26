Market engagement for £600m incinerator moves online

North London Heat & Power Project (NLHPP) at Edmonton EcoPark.

The North London Waste Authority (NLWA) is holding a market information webinar for works associated with its planned Energy Recovery Facility (ERF), as part of the North London Heat & Power Project (NLHPP) at Edmonton EcoPark.

The webinar will be live-streamed on Tuesday 21st April 2020 between 10:30am and 12 noon for contractors who want to be part of the project.

Until the Covid-19 lockdown, the event had been planned as a real-life meeting.

The virtual meeting marks the second of three market engagement days being held for the ERF contract. At the initial event in January more than 70 contractors attended to find out about the scope of works to deliver the ERF and give feedback on the proposed procurement strategy. Further information will be available on 21st April and contractors will be asked to submit further feedback before a contract notice is issued in summer 2020.

Edmonton’s Energy Recovery Facility, which will be capable of generating up to 78 MW of electricity, will be the first in the UK to use selective catalytic reduction and will use a combined wet/dry flue gas cleaning system to make it one of the cleanest incinerators in the country, NLWA says.

Further details of the works included in the contract be found in the prior information notice (PIN), published last December.

As well as providing a new ERF, under a separate contract the North London Heat & Power Project also involves a new education and community centre, known as EcoPark House, and a Resource Recovery Facility, which will maximise recycling from bulky waste. Enabling works to deliver the NLHPP began in early 2019.

