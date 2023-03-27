Marlborough and FM Conway bag £45m Camden highways deal

With a term maintenance contract with VolkerHighways coming to an end, Camden Council decided to divide its highways operations into distinct north and south geographical areas of responsibility.

Marlborough Highways won the competitive tender for the ‘public realm maintenance and improvements’ contract for works in the north of the borough; FM Conway in the south of the borough.

The five-year contracts, starting on 1st April 2023, are worth approximately £5.6m per year. With an option to extend the contract by a further three-years, the total value comes to £45m over the full period for each contractor.

The contract’s scope of services includes the maintenance and improvement of public highways, council estate roads and public parks.

Marlborough said that its Camden operations would produce net zero emissions for the duration of the contract, in line with the council’s ambition to be net zero by 2030. It will use electric vehicles, HVO as fuel in its plant and divert all construction waste from landfill, it said.

The Camden award follows contract wins for Marlborough in 2022 in the London boroughs of Newham and Islington.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk