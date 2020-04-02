Marlborough Highways bags £100m Hackney deal

Hackney

Marlborough Highways has been selected for four separate lots of Hackney’s highways work, including road surfacing, street lighting, road marking and civil engineering.

The contract is planned to start in July 2020 and run for an initial four years, with the option to extend for a further four years.

Marlborough has worked with Hackney since 2011 on a highway term contract for road markings and has also been involved in numerous other projects such as traffic management and gully cleansing.

Managing director Matthew Revell said winning the contract was “a testament to our experience and our people”.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, said: “We’re looking forward to partnering with Marlborough Highways, who will help us tackle the climate emergency, reach net zero emission by 2040 and meet ambitions to make our transport network even more sustainable. This will be achieved through new LED lighting upgrades across the borough to reduce energy consumption, improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, sustainable urban drainage and the largest urban street tree planting scheme in the country.”

