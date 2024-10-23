Marshalls faces strike ballot

Some 300 Marshalls employees at five sites across England are being balloted for strike action over pay.

Marshalls sites are in Halifax in West Yorkshire, Stockton-on-Tees in Cleveland, Sandy in Bedfordshire, St Ives in Cambridgeshire and Ramsbottom in Lancashire.

The workers have rejected a pay offer of a one-off non-consolidated £700 payment for 2024.

The ballots for strike action will close on 11th November.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are well aware that Marshalls is a highly profitable company and will not accept its derisory pay offer. They have Unite’s full support in demanding a fair pay rise.”

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “Marshalls can well afford to put forward a fair pay deal for this year. Strike action can still be avoided but that requires Marshalls to table an offer our members can accept.”

A Marshalls spokesperson said: “We are aware that Unite is in the process of balloting their members after rejecting the 2024 pay offer. We have since made an updated two-year offer. We await the outcome of the ballot and continue to work with the union to find a satisfactory resolution.”

