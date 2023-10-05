Marshalls site on the block

Marshalls' former cement works in Carluke

Building products producer Marshalls shut its manufacturing site near Carluke in the summer as part of a cost-cutting drive

Chartered surveyors DM Hall is now inviting offers for the freehold interest of the site, which includes several large industrial sheds as well as a reception building.

The site is currently zoned for industrial and manufacturing use, but it is anticipated that future residential development could be considered.

Most of the industrial buildings have been built within the last 25 years with mechanically operated roller shutter doors and five- metre eaves heights.

DM Hall partner Jonathan McManus said: “As a longstanding industrial site, the property lends itself to business/industrial park development. Most of the buildings are ready for occupation with some minimal changes, decoration, or repair. Interest will also be considered for future residential development and offers are invited for the freehold interest.”

