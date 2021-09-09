  1. Instagram
Fri September 10 2021

  3. Marshalls starts £20m plant expansion

20 hours Building products manufacturer Marshalls has begun construction of a new dual block plant that it says will transform capacity and boost innovation in the hard landscaping industry.

Marshalls' site in St Ives, Cambridgeshire
Marshalls, which makes paving blocks and other landscaping products, is investing £20m over two years in a new plant at St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

The investment will fund the installation of the UK’s first dual block plant.

The dual block plant is in addition to the existing plant at St Ives, and is expected to create an additional 200% manufacturing capacity. The machinery is expected to be installed throughout the first half of the year, with the first block produced by the end of summer 2022.  

Chief executive Martyn Coffey said: “By investing heavily in our UK manufacturing capabilities, we are giving people more opportunities to source products from mainland Britain with less reliance on imports. This not only supports British jobs and reduces lead times but it also has a significant impact on the carbon footprint of materials and the resulting projects.”

