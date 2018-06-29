PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Mast climber fail investigated

29 Jun Main contractor Osborne is helping with an investigation into the failure of a mast climbing work platform on its high-rise Portsmouth One project earlier this week.

Photo from @portsmouthroads Twitter feed
Photo from @portsmouthroads Twitter feed

On the evening of Tuesday 26th June, one end of the mast climber became detached, leaving the platform perilously out of kilter. A crane was deployed to rescue it.

The platform was attached to the side of new tower block under construction. The 23-storey, 576-bed, purpose-built student accommodation scheme, Portsmouth One, is being built by Osborne as main contractor on behalf of Crown Student Living.

A spokesperson for the contractor told the local paper: “We are aware of an issue at Portsmouth One. No-one has been injured. ‘It is too early to comment, but we are currently investigating alongside other agencies to establish exactly what has happened.”

 

 

